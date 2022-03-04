(Lakeview Village)

Located in Lenexa, Kansas, Lakeview Village offers charming neighborhood-style living for today’s active older adults. We seek employees who share our core values of integrity, growth, respect, optimism and community. Lakeview Village offers a wide variety of career opportunities in areas such as child development, dining services, facilities, healthcare, and rehabilitative therapy.

Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas is looking to add caring and dedicated individuals to provide quality services to various positions.

CNA / CMA / HHA JOB FAIR 5/12/2022 11:00am-7:00p

9000 Park St Lenexa, KS $4200 Sign on Bonus

Join us for open interviews on Thursdays from 1pm – 3pm.

9100 Park Street

Lenexa, KS 66215

Volunteer Coordinator

The primary purpose of this position is to enhance the quality of life and sense of community at Lakeview Village by providing assistance with the various areas of volunteer management, public/community events, and various communication tools and resources designed for the community.

DON – Director of Nursing – Monday –Friday 8a-5:30p $10,000 Sign on Bonus

The Director of Nursing provides clinical nursing leadership and oversight for Care Center, Eastside Terrace and Assisted Living Neighborhoods. The Director of Nursing participates in planning, organizing, directing and facilitating the clinical operations of all neighborhoods to ensure the regulatory compliance, nurtures a culture of person-centered and resident directed care, and promotes individual and team learning.

Teacher - $1000 Sign on Bonus

At Lakeview Village, all Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines are being followed, and we go above and beyond with our safety measures to ensure the health and safety of our staff, children and residents is top priority. Small class sizes allow for personalized education and attention for each child.

Lakeview Child Development Center provides a nurturing, fun, and positive environment designed to promote the development of the whole child, as well as the interactions that promote meaningful relationships among the children and Lakeview Village Retirement Community residents.

The Child Development Center operates Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and shifts will vary during those times.

Cook - $1000 sign on Bonus

The primary purpose of this position is to guarantee the highest level of hospitality and satisfaction for Lakeview Village residents and guests by providing quality food and service.

Housekeepers - $1000 sign on Bonus

To provide a clean, sanitary, safe, orderly and attractive environment for the residents, employees and public in manner in accordance with established procedures, and as directed by your supervisor, to assure that the highest degree of cleanliness and sanitation is maintained at all times.

Laundry - $1000 sign on Bonus

To provide laundry services to residents and other departments in the most efficient and timely manner possible in accordance with established procedure and policies, ensuring that the highest degree of cleanliness and sanitation is maintained at all times.

Server

Part-Time Dining Room Servers provide the highest level of hospitality, service, and satisfaction for Lakeview Village resident meals. The health and safety of our team members and residents is top priority during the response to COVID-19. Masks are required, each employee, resident and visitor is screened on a daily basis to ensure our community remains healthy and our residents get the best service possible. We ask our servers to commit to 3 shifts per week.

Busser/Food Runner

Clears tables after diners have finished and resets table for next customer. Ensures all tables are clean, safe and sanitized and that all cutlery, napkins, and table accessories are in place and in good order. Assist the server, host, and manager in providing the best possible dining experience for our guests.

Utility

Perform a variety of duties to maintain kitchen work area in a clean and orderly condition. To maintain assigned areas in a clean, sanitary, safe, orderly, attractive manner in accordance with established procedures.

Bistro Attendant / Cashier

To perform a variety of duties preparation of all food products for Bistro and attending counter to all guests of the Bistro.

Social Worker

The Social Worker leads the social work department and facilitates each neighborhood’s abilities to promote the psychosocial wellbeing of all residents.

General Maintenance Technician

Assist building superintendents and supervisor with a variety of maintenance service and repair duties in licensed areas such as basic plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, and other equipment or systems.

Groundskeeper

The primary purpose of your job position as Groundskeeper is to care for and maintain the grounds at Lakeview Village.

Groundskeeper Mechanic

Responsible for assistance in the maintenance of an aesthetically-pleasing, safe, and functional outdoor community. As the groundskeeper mechanic, this position will also administrate and document the repair and overhaul of small and large size gas and diesel engine repairs.

Healthcare Positions:

Licensed Practical Nurse, RN, - $ 5000 sign on bonus

CNA, CMA, Home Health Aide, - $4200 sign on bonus

Home Health LPN, Home Health RN, Homemaker

Occupational Therapist, Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant, Speech Language Pathologist, Physical Therapist Assistant, Physical Therapist

For these positions and more, visit www.lakeviewvillage.org/careers

These job descriptions in no way state or imply that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying these positions. Employees may be required to follow other job-related instructions and to perform other job-related duties as requested, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and standards.

Lakeview Village is an Equal Opportunity Employer