KCTV5 CARES Mission Statement

KCTV5 Cares is KCTV5 and KSMO’s year-round commitment to educate and involve our viewers with matters that affect our neighbors and our communities.

KCTV5 and KSMO focus on creating partnerships that lend help where it’s needed while giving the people of Kansas City opportunities to offer one another love, support, compassion, and praise.

In 2023, KCTV5 and KSMO celebrate 10 years of a commitment to this worthwhile community outreach program on our airwaves. We are excited to be a part of Kansas City, coming together and supporting one another.

KCTV5 Cares Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean to be a part of KCTV5 CARES?

Since 2013, KCTV5 has partnered with charities of all sizes. The goal is to raise awareness about causes and philanthropic activities whose energy and funds stay right here in Kansas City.

In 2023, along with our sponsor, Optum we plan to bring even more awareness ... have an even louder voice.

How can a charity/event get involved?

Getting involved is as simple as filling out the form on KCTV5.com/community/KCTV5Cares. We do our best to say, “Yes” to as many 501c-3 organizations as we can. The application must be filled out no less than 60 days before your event. The earlier you complete the application, the better. Please understand, there are certain events that KCTV5 is committed to year, upon year.

If you are looking for more awareness for the charity, we can do that. Let us know on the form.

Each charity must have a 501c-3 on file and all funds must stay in the Midwest.

You say you have sponsors?

That’s right. We have a very generous sponsor who helps to underwrite this program. We are very grateful to Optum for their support.

What does a sponsor of KCTV5 Cares mean to my charity?

It means, thanks Optum, we can promote your charity and its cause or event.

What if my charity has 2 or more events?

This is just fine. However, each event needs to have a separate form because each event is treated separately. We do try to promote as many philanthropic activities as possible, however, just because one event is promoted at a certain level, doesn’t mean all subsequent events will be promoted at that level.

What does “Exclusive Television partner” mean?

We want to be a partner when it comes to promotion. There is something to be said for the value of partnering with a Television Station. We ask that KCTV5 is the only TV station with a logo on any materials, or to have a physical presence during the event, etc. We don’t want to limit the coverage your event can get, so, we won’t prevent another station from covering your event for news. If you have any question about this, don’t hesitate to ask.

A competing company sponsors my event. How does that work?

We sponsor many events with competing sponsors. However, our agreement with our sponsors states KCTV5 will only include the Optum logo on any of our promotion. Additionally, KCTV5 will not remove our sponsor logo from our promotion.

We send out our official KCTV5 Cares logo for inclusion in programs, on t-shirts, websites, etc. Our sponsors are not to be removed from the official logo.

These items are non-negotiable. KCTV5 will cease all promotion if any unapproved adjustments to the KCTV5 Cares logo complete with sponsors are made. Any adjustments must be approved in writing by KCTV5 Management.

How do I participate?