(Johnson County Developmental Supports)

Johnson County Developmental Supports will host virtual interviews from 11a.m. -7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 for jobseekers interested in joining our team as direct support professionals.

Jobseekers should apply online prior to attending and bring a resume to the event: Johnson County Developmental Supports Virtual Interviews (indeed.com)

The starting pay for a DSP employed with Johnson County Government is $15.71 an hour, plus $2/hour weekend differential plus $1,000 hiring bonus and employees receive access to a competitive wage structure, wellness offerings, a comprehensive benefits package, and tuition reimbursement.

DSPs play a crucial role in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their quest to live and work in the community, rather than in institutional settings.

