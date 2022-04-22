Come to our Onsite Job Fair!
Saturday, May 7
9:00am – 2:00pm
4343 Clary Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64130
We are hiring Machine Operators and Forklift Drivers!
Starting pay is $19.29 per hour
We offer the following Signing & Retention Bonus:
$500 after 30 days of employment
$500 after 6 months of continuous employment
$500 after 1 year of continuous employment
$0.20 for each hour worked the previous 12 months at 2 years of continuous employment
Mechanical ability with machine operations preferred.
Manufacturing experience and forklift experience desirable. HS diploma or GED preferred
CLICK HERE TO APPLY TO OUR PRODUCTION OPENINGS!
Competitive Pay and Benefits
- 1 week of vacation after 30 working days
- Health and dental insurance
- 401K with company matching contributions
- Retirement Benefits
- Life insurance
- Holidays
To see all of our open positions and apply go to ipworksforme.com and search Kansas City Container location.
International Paper is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.