Come to our Onsite Job Fair!

Saturday, May 7

9:00am – 2:00pm

4343 Clary Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64130

We are hiring Machine Operators and Forklift Drivers!

Starting pay is $19.29 per hour

We offer the following Signing & Retention Bonus:

$500 after 30 days of employment

$500 after 6 months of continuous employment

$500 after 1 year of continuous employment

$0.20 for each hour worked the previous 12 months at 2 years of continuous employment

Mechanical ability with machine operations preferred.

Manufacturing experience and forklift experience desirable. HS diploma or GED preferred

CLICK HERE TO APPLY TO OUR PRODUCTION OPENINGS!

Competitive Pay and Benefits

1 week of vacation after 30 working days

Health and dental insurance

401K with company matching contributions

Retirement Benefits

Life insurance

Holidays

To see all of our open positions and apply go to ipworksforme.com and search Kansas City Container location.

International Paper is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.