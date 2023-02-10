About Us:

Insulite Glass Company has become a leader in automated architectural flat glass fabrication. Insulite has grown to over 180 employees and two fabrication facilities providing over 120,000 square feet of production space. With locations in Olathe, Kansas and Pacific, Missouri, Insulite can provide daily delivery to principal cities and job sites throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Oklahoma. Not only is Insulite able to provide excellent local service, but we are also capable of servicing projects nationwide.

NOW HIRING FOR MAINTENANCE TECHNICIANS IN OLATHE, KS!

Job Summary:

Maintenance Technicians are responsible for preventative maintenance and repairs on all equipment within the production facility. They work independently and also as part of a team to troubleshoot equipment issues and resolve them. Maintenance Technicians also perform project work ranging from design and fabrication to installation of capital equipment.

Essential Job Responsibilities:

Troubleshooting and repairing mechanical and electrical systems typically found in an industrial production facility.

Installing, maintaining and troubleshooting electrical and electronic control components such as photo eyes, relays, limit switches, proximity sensors, timers, solenoids, servo drives, tachometers and encoders.

Installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting motors, gearboxes, drive systems, fans, pumps, conveyors, and timing belts.

Developing and maintaining good working relationships across all levels of the organization, work as part of a dedicated maintenance team.

Other duties or projects as assigned.

Physical Requirements:

Regular bending, lifting, stretching, and reaching both below the waist and above the head.

Occasionally pushing and pulling wheeled carts loaded with tools or materials weighing up to 100+ pounds.

Engaging in full manual dexterity in both hands and wrists.

Ability to climb stairs and ladders safely and without limitation.

Must be able to be on feet for up to 10-12 hours.

Experience Requirements:

High school diploma/GED required.

Maintenance experience in an industrial setting preferred.

Experience with electrical systems ranging from 24V control through 480V supply.

Experience and proficiency in the following areas are a plus: Electrical and electronic principals Blueprint and electrical schematic reading Preventative maintenance procedures



Core Competencies:

Ability to multi-task and prioritize projects and workload.

Strength in collaboration and working in a team environment.

Schedule is Monday-Friday, working 10 hours per day

Employee Benefits:

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

401k with Company match

Life Insurance

Short term and long term disability

Flexible spending account

Paid Time Off

Contact: Miguel Romero, Human Resources Manager

913-780-2233 ext 224

MiguelR@insuliteglass.com

