Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Ingredion logo

Ingredion is now hiring skilled candidates for

production and maintenance roles at our plant in North Kansas City!

Why should YOU consider a career with Ingredion?

  • Competitive pay

*Hourly rate is not reflective of what you can earn with shift and weekend differentials and OT.*

  • 401k with a company match up to 3%
  • Healthcare, Vision & Dental Plan
  • Paid holidays
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Raise at 6-month, 12 month, and 18 months, and a yearly raise on March 1st
  • Union Facility

Apply Today At:

https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/careers.html, search State - Missouri and Location - North Kansas City.

OR

come by the plant at 1001 Bedford Ave, NKC, MO 64116 and fill out an application.