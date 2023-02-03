Thank you for your interest in starting a career in the Independence School District and joining our wonderful ISD team!

APPLY ONLINE AT: www.isdschools.org/careers/

The Independence School District has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for two consecutive years!

We offer great benefits, including a four-day school week, Childcare Reimbursement, access to the ISD Health Clinic, and use of our free fitness center and Henley Aquatic Center.

To learn more and apply online, visit: www.isdschools.org/careers/