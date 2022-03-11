(Herff Jones)

THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN STUDENT MILESTONES

Elevating Student Experiences With Achievement Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones’ products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

Herff Jones in Edwardsville, KS is NOW HIRING seasonal printing press machine operators and distribution/warehouse associates!

· Starting pay is $17.55 per hour

· 2nd and 3rd shifts available

We are hosting open interviews daily from 9am-2pm at Herff Jones- 2525 Midpoint Drive, Edwardsville, KS 66111. Stop by any day that is convenient and you will receive an on the spot interview and potential job offer!

Apply Online at:

www.herffjones.com/careers