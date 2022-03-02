Garmin International

Now hiring:

Entry-Level day and evening shift

Electronics Manufacturing positions

Including:

Assemblers

Machine Operators

Material Handlers

Work in a NEW, state of the art, climate-controlled, clean facility!

Garmin International is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, citizenship, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran’s status, age or disability.

Please visit our website for more details and to apply online garmin.com/careers.