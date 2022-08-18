FULL POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS

Our mission is to create an environment where people thrive based on core values of Excellence, Accountability, Integrity and Grace. In short, we believe if we live by our core values and pay our people a premium, we will maintain our incredible culture as we attract and retain the best people. FPS is not for everyone. Those with a desire to serve, to problem-solve and to contribute with a sense of urgency, quality and collaboration will find FPS a unique and inviting workplace. We have grown globally from 0 to 800 employees in 3 years - creating a host of career opportunities for our people to thrive!

What are our compensation and benefits package?

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, generous PTO, a performance-based, uncapped bonus program and opportunities for training and career development. We are also currently in a fully remote work environment and provide the equipment you need for success - including a computer and dual monitors.

Job Openings

Are you hungry to succeed and accelerate your career growth? Do you have what it takes to earn as much as $45,000 per year in your starting position with us? It is all within your reach at FPS – assuming you are driven, empathetic, goal-oriented and can build positive rapport.

As a retention advisor, you will be responsible for retaining customers by identifying customer concerns and selling the value of our client’s products and services. You will identify customer needs using a consultative approach, educate customers on the value, features, and benefits of their services, provide recommendations through needs-based selling and be able to ask for the sale as you resolve the customer’s needs.

The role is challenging and not for everyone. Only those with the hunger and passion to achieve and exceed their financial and professional goals need apply. Our role requires self-motivation, patience and persistence. And while it is a challenging role, being a part of FPS means you have the support and resources to thrive. Are you in?

Qualifications:

At least a total of one (1) year experience in a customer-focused role in any industry or vertical. With at least 6 months experience in any sales related role. OR at least 6 months of customer service with upselling experience

History of excellent work attendance required.

Inbound Call Center experience a plus.

Experience in the Telecommunications industry a plus.

Previous work experience in a contact center/BPO environment a plus.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

To apply for this position, click here: https://careers-fpsinc.icims.com/jobs/1314/technical-support-representatives/job

Are you hungry to succeed and accelerate your career growth? Do you have what it takes to earn over $35,000 per year in your starting position with us? It is all within your reach at FPS – assuming you have great customer service, determined to thrive and empathetic. You got this!

As a Technical Support Representative, you will be responsible for identifying customer’s concerns through phone, which includes but not limited to basic troubleshooting, system and equipment issues, installation, operational functions, and maintenance. You will be carefully attending to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy while maximizing opportunity to build rapport with the customer.

Qualifications:

Ability to work from home in a quiet environment free of background noise and interruption

Knowledge of computer technology and computer operating systems (LAN/WAN networking components, i.e.: PC’s, Routers, Multiplexers, Bridges and Switches. Etc)

Extensive understanding of PC components and functionality

Advanced problem-solving skills and effectively communicate with customers and work groups

Ability to multi-task and have organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure in a positive culture

Preferably with 1-year customer service experience/technical support (troubleshooting voice, VoIP, data, and video) in a call center environment

Flexible work hours and availability for day, evening, night, weekend, and holiday. Overtime maybe required

Typing speed of 30 wpm

To apply for this position, click here: https://careers-fpsinc.icims.com/jobs/1304/customer-retention-advisor/job

Both positions listed above are work from home opportunities due to COVID (Will return to site once it is safe- located in N. Kansas City, MO)

To learn more, visit our career page: https://fpsinc.com/careers/

APPLY NOW and be part of our growing company!