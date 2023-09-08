Spooked by Bills?

Get on top of it and have some fun!

Apply to work at America’s best-haunted attractions – Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema for only 9 weekends.

Fear not, we train and need actors, ticket and parking attendants, and concession operators.

We’re hiring a frightening number of people for good times and good pay!

Must apply in person M-F, between 9-5 p.m.

We require 16 or older, have two forms of ID, and pass a background check.

Go to the Beast Haunted Attraction

1401 W.13th St., Kansas City, MO. 816.842.4280