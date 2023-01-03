Forvia Job Fair

Wednesday January 11th, 2023 10am-2pm

Adams Pointe Conference Center

Address: 1400 NE Coronado DR. Blue Springs, MO 64014

Position: Assembly Operator

Shifts: 1st, 2nd & 3rd

Our Interiors division is looking for Production Operators for its manufacturing facility in Blue Springs, MO.

Benefits/Pay:

Starting rate of pay is $17/hour.

Pay differential of $0.75/hour for 2nd and 3rd shift.

Increase of $0.75 after six (6) months to $17.75.

Increase of additional $0.75/hour after 12 months to $18.50.

Annual increase after the first 12 months (based on market conditions)

Medical, prescription, dental, 401k, and vision benefits after 90 days

Forvia is an Equal Opportunity Employer

“Technical Perfection and automotive passion” is what defines Forvia. We design, engineer and provide the best in technology, systems and services for automobile makers in every major market on all five continents. If you share our ambition for technical perfection and our passion for all things automotive, Forvia has a career for you.

For more information, email Ashley.jeffers@forvia.com