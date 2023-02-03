As the premier landscaper in Kansas City, EPIC Landscape Productions specializes in designing and building creative, functional and fabulous landscapes. We use nature’s beauty as the foundation for our projects, and incorporate the right plantings, features and materials to maximize the value of your outdoor setting. From small residential projects to multi-million dollar commercial jobs, we deliver on our promise of providing an EPIC landscaping solution every time.

Join our team!

By staying true to our vision of establishing a company filled with professionals dedicated to excellence in landscape design, installation and maintenance, we’ve been fortunate to have continually expanded our team since the business’s inception. We take pride in treating our employees the way we treat clients — like family. For that reason, many of our team members have been with us from the beginning. If you’re a landscape architect, designer, horticulturist or craftsman willing to go the extra mile to create outdoor spaces that wow, consider applying to join our team. We are constantly looking for individuals who are compelled to push the envelope in landscaping ideas and execution.

Available Positions:

· Irrigation Service Technicians

· Production Managers

· Landscape Maintenance Account Managers

· Crew Leaders

· Laborers

Locations: Olathe and Gardner, KS

Minimum starting wage: $19/hour

Year round work available!

Apply Today at:

https://epicland.net/application-en/

or call 913-897-3858