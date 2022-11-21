ECE Substitutes is NOW HIRING for the following positions:

Recruiting Specialist

Lead Preschool Teacher

Pre-K Support Teacher

Please apply at: https://www.ecesubs.com/careers

Or send resume to: recruiter@ecesubs.com

Why ECE Substitutes, Inc.:

Expanded Network- we have expanded our services across the nation. Therefore, we will have a center that is perfect for you. You will have the opportunity to “try” our centers to find the right fit without having to reapply.

Growth Opportunities – as we continue to expand so does our team…. providing endless opportunities for growth in and out of the classroom.

Work Life Balance - you will have benefits of time-off and working a schedule that fits your life as you see fit.

Minimum Requirements:

1+ year Early Childhood Classroom Experience (Required)

Background Clearance

CDA, Early Education and/or Family Consumer Science Degree (Preferred)

ECE education and/or ECE Units may be required based on location

Benefits Include:

Weekly Pay

Growth Opportunities

Generous paid time off

Flexible Schedules (We have a variety of shifts that are sure to fit your schedule)

