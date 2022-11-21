ECE Substitutes is NOW HIRING for the following positions:
Recruiting Specialist
Lead Preschool Teacher
Pre-K Support Teacher
Please apply at: https://www.ecesubs.com/careers
Or send resume to: recruiter@ecesubs.com
Why ECE Substitutes, Inc.:
Expanded Network- we have expanded our services across the nation. Therefore, we will have a center that is perfect for you. You will have the opportunity to “try” our centers to find the right fit without having to reapply.
Growth Opportunities – as we continue to expand so does our team…. providing endless opportunities for growth in and out of the classroom.
Work Life Balance - you will have benefits of time-off and working a schedule that fits your life as you see fit.
Minimum Requirements:
1+ year Early Childhood Classroom Experience (Required)
Background Clearance
CDA, Early Education and/or Family Consumer Science Degree (Preferred)
ECE education and/or ECE Units may be required based on location
Benefits Include:
Weekly Pay
Growth Opportunities
Generous paid time off
Flexible Schedules (We have a variety of shifts that are sure to fit your schedule)
Please apply at: https://www.ecesubs.com/careers
Or send resume to: recruiter@ecesubs.com