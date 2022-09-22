Aging & Style
THE TASTIEST JOB IN TOWN.

Dot’s Pretzels, now part of the Hershey Company, produces unforgettable, gourmet seasoned pretzels that are ideal for a family gathering or a company event. Started in North Dakota in 2012, Dot’s Pretzels has expanded to Arizona and Kansas with a new production facilities in Lenexa and Edgerton. Learn more at dotspretzels.com.

NOW HIRING: Production Laborers
  • $2,000 Hiring Bonus for ALL positions!
  • Eligible for Benefits on Day 1
  • Quarterly Incentives
  • Great starting pay with a generous shift differential paid for all overnight shifts
  • We offer 12 hour – 3 or 4 day work weeks
  • Two locations: Lenexa, KS and Edgerton, KS

We are looking for people that want to have a career and now is a great time to join Dot’s Pretzels! Start your Career today!

Apply online: https://dotspretzels.com/food-manufacturing-distribution-jobs/

Call: 913-228-2309