Our mission is the core of what we do. It honors our history, reflects our day-to-day and focuses on the future. It leads us in designing and delivering programs that improve the lives of more than 15,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri and beyond.

Our Mission

Partnering for safe and healthy communities.

Our Belief

We believe children belong in families and families belong in strong communities. Every day, our dedicated staff works with hundreds of children and families to ensure they have the prevention, treatment and support services they need to heal and become more resilient for the future. When you work with us, you are positively impacting thousands of lives by helping keep children safe, families strong and communities healthy.

Now hiring Youth Behavioral Health Specialists

POSITION: Youth Behavioral Health Specialist at our Ozanam Campus

PAY RANGE: $15.00-$17.00 per hour (depends on education and experience)

JOB TYPE: Full-Time, Part Time

Cornerstones of Care is seeking focused and committed individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of young people as a safe, caring adult in our residential program. If you are goal-driven, enthusiastic about mentoring, and committed to being a positive influence in a young person’s life, this PRN, full- or part-time position as a Youth Behavioral Health Specialist is right for you. Certified in the Sanctuary® model of trauma-informed care, in this position, you will:

· Oversee and plan activities to teach new skills and ways to manage emotions.

· Use trained techniques to help youth identify and constructively respond to trauma.

· Be part of a team that provides around-the-clock youth supervision.

QUALIFICATIONS

At minimum, this position requires a high school diploma or equivalent, two years working with children and a positive, calm attitude. Your work will include building healthy relationships, teaching life skills, and supporting the child’s treatment plan. Other qualifications include:

· Certification or a willingness to pass CPR training.

· Passing a background check, physical, and drug screening.

· Possessing a valid driver’s license and proof of current vehicle insurance.

BENEFITS: Cornerstones of Care offers a competitive benefits package, which includes: Paid Holiday, PTO and Sick Leave for all eligible team members, medical/dental/vision; prescriptions; accident and critical illness insurance; pet insurance; short-term disability; long-term disability; term life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D); health savings account (HSA); flexible spending account (FSA); retirement (401K); employee assistance program (EAP); YMCA membership discounts; Tuition Reimbursement Program and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. To view a detailed Summary of Benefits please visit our website at www.cornerstonesofcare.org and under the heading “About Us” click on “Join Our Team.”

Bonus: Part Time (32 & 36 hrs) and Full Time (40hrs) benefit eligible team member will receive sign-on bonus