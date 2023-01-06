OUR MISSION

Our mission is the core of what we do. It honors our history, reflects our day-to-day and focuses on the future. It leads us in designing and delivering programs that improve the lives of more than 15,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri and beyond.

Partnering for safe and healthy communities.

Our Belief

We believe children belong in families and families belong in strong communities. Every day, our dedicated staff works with hundreds of children and families to ensure they have the prevention, treatment and support services they need to heal and become more resilient for the future. When you work with us, you are positively impacting thousands of lives by helping keep children safe, families strong and communities healthy.

We are now hiring for

Foster Care Case Management Specialists

Position: Foster Care Case Management Specialist

Salary: $44,000.00 - $48,000.00 annually

(Starting salary depends on education and experience)

Job Type: Full Time

RESPONSIBILITIES: Passionate about helping families? Enjoy being in charge of a work schedule that is flexible and diverse. Cornerstones of Care is seeking dynamic child welfare professionals committed to helping families create lasting change so they can be safe and healthy. Our Foster Care Case Management Specialists work with a small caseload of youth and parents to connect with resources and supports, learn new ways to be resilient, and strengthen families. Specialists serve as the hub of the professional family support team to ensure good communication, that everyone is working towards the same goal, and that all identified needs are met. Foster Care Case Management Specialists have a high degree of autonomy in scheduling and completing their work, including working from home, in the office, completing home visits, and attending court hearings. The ability to plan and effectively manage your work in an ever-changing workday is critical.

QUALIFICATIONS: Required: Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Criminal Justice, Human Services, Education, Counseling, or Psychology which includes 30 hours of either human development/human behavior, child development, family intervention techniques, diagnostic measures, or therapeutic techniques such as social work, psychology, sociology, guidance/counseling, and child development. Master’s Degree Preferred. Must have at least 2 years of experience in child welfare. Must be at least 21 years of age and pass a background check, physical, and drug screening. This position also requires a valid driver’s license and proof of current vehicle insurance.

BONUS: $500 of the sign-on bonus will be paid on your first paycheck and the additional $500 will be after 12 months of service.

BENEFITS: Cornerstones of Care offers a competitive benefits package, which includes: Paid Holiday, Paid Time Away (unlimited PTO for all benefit-eligible team members), medical/dental/vision; prescriptions; accident and critical illness insurance; pet insurance; short-term disability; long-term disability; term life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D); health savings account (HSA); flexible spending account (FSA); retirement (401K); employee assistance program (EAP); YMCA membership discounts; Tuition Reimbursement Program and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. To view a detailed Summary of Benefits please visit our website at www.cornerstonesofcare.org and under the heading “About Us” click on “Join Our Team.”

To see all our openings and apply, go to https://cornerstonesofcare.org/about-us/Join-Our-Team/Job-Openings

CORNERSTONES OF CARE’S ORGANIZATIONAL COMMITMENTS:

· Nonviolence-helping to build safety skills and a commitment to higher purpose

· Emotional Intelligence-helping to teach emotional management skills

· Social Learning-helping to build cognitive skills

· Open Communication-helping to overcome barriers to healthy communication, learn conflict management

· Democracy-helping to create civic skills of self-control, self-discipline, and administration of healthy authority

· Social Responsibility-helping to rebuild social connection skills, establish healthy attachment relationships

· Growth and Change-helping to work through loss and prepare for the future

Questions?

Please contact: Cornerstones of Care, Human Resources Department

300 E. 36th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Phone: (816) 508-1700 Fax: (816) 508-1757

Like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonescareers

Cornerstones of Care is an Equal Opportunity Employer