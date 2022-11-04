Aging & Style
Lenexa Municipal Services (public works) Hosts hiring event

The City of Lenexa is looking for full-time candidates who enjoy outdoor work and are looking for a stable Monday–Friday schedule with opportunities for career growth.

Lenexa’s Municipal Services Department is hosting an open house where candidates can meet our team, have an on-the-spot interview, and potentially receive a conditional job offer.

The hiring event focuses on full-time, entry-level opportunities in our Stormwater and Street Maintenance divisions that are responsible for the maintenance of public infrastructure in our community, including: street maintenance, street signs, traffic lights, building maintenance, stormwater maintenance and fleet maintenance.

Successful candidates will receive on-the-job training and commercial driver’s license training is provided. These are career track positions with the opportunity for advancement.

HIRING EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. LOCATION: Municipal Services Service Center

7700 Cottonwood St., Lenexa, KS WHO: Job applicants do not have to be residents of the City of Lenexa HOW: No registration needed — just drop by Lenexa offers an attractive benefits package designed to protect the well-being and financial health of our employees.

Lenexa’s Municipal Services Department is a nationally accredited agency by the American Public Works Association.

Candidates can apply directly through an online application or text PUBLICWORKS to 913-382-5761.

As an equal opportunity employer, the City of Lenexa strives to treat all employees fairly, with consistency and respect, while providing a positive, challenging and rewarding work environment. We value and encourage diversity in our workplace.  To see the list of currently all available City of Lenexa positions, visit www.lenexa.com/jobs.