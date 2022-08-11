Central Plains Cement Company is urgently hiring for the following positions at their plant in Sugar Creek, MO:

Automation Coordinator (Salaried Position)

Minimum of an associate degree in Electrical Engineering or related field.

Minimum 3 years’ experience working in process systems.

Must be able to work as a part of a team to ensure continuous improvement in their functional area as well as the overall plant operations.

Must be able to Participates in plant on-call rotation.

Apply on: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Central-Plains-Cement-Company/jobs OR email your resume to jobssugarcreek@centralplainscement.com

Mechanical & Electrical Technicians (Hourly Position) $33.71 per Hour

Hands-on experience in industrial or similar environment.

Job entails troubleshooting, repairing, and rebuilding material transport and processing equipment such as conveyor belts, crushers, mills, fans, drag chains, bucket elevators, ducts, piping, and various hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, to name a few.

95% field work required (on Plant premises only) must be hard working and self-motivated.

Apply on: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Central-Plains-Cement-Company/jobs OR email your resume to jobssugarcreek@centralplainscement.com

Offering competitive benefits including:

10 Company Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Medical Plan

Dental Plan

Short Term Disability Plan

Long Term Disability Plan

Vision Discount Program

Flexible Spending Accounts

Life Insurance/ADD

401k Plan

Wellness Program

About Central Plains Cement Company

Headquartered in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Central Plains Cement has been producing high quality portland cement since 1905. Cement produced at our Sugar Creek, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma plants is used throughout the country’s heartland for the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, energy services and residential construction. Our products are the literal building blocks of a strong, vibrant economic future. We are especially proud to be one of the few American-owned portland cement companies. To learn more about Central Plains Cement Company, visit: http://www.centralplainscement.com/