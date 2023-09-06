KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Subway in the Sky” landed in Kansas City after reservations for the handful of seats onboard sold out in a matter of seconds over the weekend.

The Midwest city is just one of four where Subway will use the blimp to advertise the chain’s four new Deli Hero sandwiches. “Subway in the Sky” will also float over Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami later this month.

The blimp has room to carry six people at a time about 1,000 feet in the air to eat Subway sandwiches. The rides are being offered in KC, Orlando, and Miami. Rides to the public will not be offered in Atlanta.

Subway decided to kick off the campaign in Kansas City to align with the beginning of the new NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne are both currently in a Subway ad campaign.

While the blimp will not fly over Arrowhead during the game, it will fly leading up to pregame, and about an hour before kickoff, according to the company.

What to Expect

The lucky few who landed reservations for “Subway in the Sky” need to follow a few rules before boarding the blimp, according to the company.

There are no bathrooms on board the blimp, but there are facilities available to use onsite before heading to the boarding area. There are also free snacks and drinks available, and a lot of swag on hand, for anyone taking a flight.

Closed-toe shoes are a safety requirement for anyone flying on “Subway in the Sky.” The company also suggests anyone who gets cold easily should wear long pants and bring a jacket.

“Subway in the Sky” is not fully accessible, at least it wasn’t in Kansas City. People need to be mobile and be able to quickly climb a short flight of steps to board the blimp.

The Blimp

No one will miss the blimp when it’s in flight. The nearly 180-foot-long footlong is designed to look like “The Beast.” The sandwich is a new option served at Subway locations. It includes a half pound of freshly sliced meats. The balloon itself weighs 4,000 pounds.

Designers also created the gondola with Subway in mind. The gondola is the carriage which carries riders.

For “Subway in the Sky” the gondola is green and modeled after an actual Subway restaurant. Inside it is complete with Subway logos as well as green and yellow seats.

The flying restaurant also includes a headset for each guest and an airplane-style seatbelt that each person is required to wear during the flight.

While there are 37,000 Subway restaurants in the world, according to the company, the floating restaurant is one-of-a-kind.

That means there is a lot of competition to get a seat.

Reservations for Kansas City’s seat allotment were booked almost as soon as the site opened. People said they drove to Kansas City from as far away as Delaware, Wisconsin, and Chicago just to experience “Subway in the Sky.”

The Swag

Subway in the Sky is complete with games, activities, snacks, and selfie spots to keep everyone entertained while waiting on flights.

Once guests step on board, each is handed a retro-style lunchbox containing a “flight” of all four Subway Deli Hero subs. It’s up to each guest to decide when to enjoy the lunch during the flight.

Each flight lasts about 30 minutes. The blimp flies between 20 mph and 40 mph, depending on headwind and wind gusts.

Once back on the ground guests are loaded into a van and returned to the Subway Swag Station and transportation.

Other Flights

If Subway in the Sky sounds like fun, reservations will open for the free flights in Orlando and Miami later this month.

Reservations for flights in Orlando open on Sept. 16, and registration for Miami flights open Sept. 21. Seats are expected to be reserved quickly.