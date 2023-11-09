OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Oak Park Mall plans to welcome the holiday shopping season with Santa and a number of new stores.

Plus, the mall will soon have a new carousel to ride. Crews are building the attraction now and it is expected to open in the spring.

A popular double-decker carousel called the mall home for decades before it closed last month. The mall said it could not reach a new lease agreement with the ride’s owner.

While mall visitors will have to wait to ride the new carousel, they will not have to wait long to visit Santa at Oak Park Mall.

Santa will make his grand entrance on Saturday, Nov. 18. He plans to celebrate the holiday season at his workshop near Dillard’s North. Santa will also see his furry friends, with a chance to snap pet photos with the jolly elf on Mondays while Santa is in town.

While dropping in to visit Santa, shoppers will also see more than a dozen new stores, kiosks, and restaurants. The new options include Bethlehem Star, Polar X, Royals Walking Tacos, and Toys and More.