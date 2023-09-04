KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Northlanders have a new option to help elevate backyard barbecues and tailgates, just in time for the NFL season.

Fareway opened a new meat market location near Northeast Barry Road and North Booth Avenue over the Labor Day weekend. This is the third Fareway Meat Market location in the Kansas City metro.

The new Northland location features a full-service butcher counter. It also offers to-go barbecue meals through the McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering brand. Options include beef brisket, burnt ends, sausage rolls, pulled pork, brisket mac and cheese, steakhouse baked beans, and other deli salads.

The new Fareway location will also offer a full-service grocery store and liquor section.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

