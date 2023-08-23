KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular Kansas City-area breakfast and brunch spot plans to jump into pumpkin spice season early.

The Big Biscuit plans to serve its pumpkin pancakes starting Monday.

The pumpkin spike pancakes are topped with whipped cream, and dusted with powdered sugar. Customers can add toppings like pecans and vanilla icing to the top of the stack.

The seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes will be available through Nov. 22.

The Big Biscuit also offers specialty iced coffee drinks a year ago. The restaurant plans to continue serving flavors like French vanilla, mocha, and salted caramel.

The chain has 24 locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Fourteen of those locations are in the Kansas City area. Restaurants are open daily from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.