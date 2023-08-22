KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City distillery is expanding.

J. Rieger & Co. announced it will begin selling it’s Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Premium Wheat Vodka and more in Canada. The distillery said its expansion into Nova Scotia is a first for the company.

“We are thrilled to bring our range of artisanal spirits to Canada for the first time,” Ryan Maybee, Co-Founder, said. “The Canadian market has long been known for its appreciation of premium spirits, and we are excited to share our passion for distillation with our neighbors to the north. We look forward to building awareness of our brand and believe that we will find a warm welcome in Canada.”

J. Rieger & Co. said people living in Nova Scotia will have the unique opportunity to enjoy a taste of something straight from the heartland.

ALSO READ: Jackson County Legislature asks state auditor to review tax assessments

The distillery was founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The distillery originally sold more than 100 beverages before it closed in 1919 under Prohibition. Then in 2014, after 95 years, the great-great-great-grandson of the company’s founder reopened the distillery and began distilling some of the same spirits sold during the previous century.