KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City bar is honored as one of the best places to kick back and enjoy a glass of champagne.
The Champagne Bureau, USA announced its annual list of the top 10 bars and restaurants across the country for enjoying Champagne. The 2023 list includes a stop right in the middle of the country.
Ça Va, pronounced “sah-vah”, is located near 41st Street and Pennsylvania in Westport. The name loosely translates to “Hello” or “What’s up?”
The bar and restaurant offers a full list of Champagne and sparkling wine, including glasses and bottles from around the world. Ça Va is known for its selection of grower Champagne. That means the location offers a large number of sparkling wine options that are made by small producers.
ALSO READ: Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target
“You don’t need to wait for a special occasion to pop a bottle, and it doesn’t have to cost you a month’s rent. We believe there’s something worth celebrating every single day,” Ça Va says on its website.
The location joins an impressive list of other bars and restaurants.
- Champagne Bureau, USA: Top 10 Bars and Restaurants for Enjoying Champagne
- 13 Celsius, Houston, TX
- Air’s Champagne Parlor, New York, NY
- Apéro, Washington, DC
- Be Bubbly, Napa Valley, CA
- Brennan’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
- Bubble Bath, Boston, MA
- Ça Va, Kansas City, MO
- Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, Sacramento, CA
- POP Alleigh, Atlanta, GA
- Pops for Champagne, Chicago, IL
Ça Va also made the list in 2022. The Top 10 list is released annually ahead of Global Champagne Day, which is Oct. 27, 2023.