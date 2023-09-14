KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City bar is honored as one of the best places to kick back and enjoy a glass of champagne.

The Champagne Bureau, USA announced its annual list of the top 10 bars and restaurants across the country for enjoying Champagne. The 2023 list includes a stop right in the middle of the country.

Ça Va, pronounced “sah-vah”, is located near 41st Street and Pennsylvania in Westport. The name loosely translates to “Hello” or “What’s up?”

The bar and restaurant offers a full list of Champagne and sparkling wine, including glasses and bottles from around the world. Ça Va is known for its selection of grower Champagne. That means the location offers a large number of sparkling wine options that are made by small producers.

ALSO READ: Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

“You don’t need to wait for a special occasion to pop a bottle, and it doesn’t have to cost you a month’s rent. We believe there’s something worth celebrating every single day,” Ça Va says on its website.

The location joins an impressive list of other bars and restaurants.

Champagne Bureau, USA: Top 10 Bars and Restaurants for Enjoying Champagne 13 Celsius, Houston, TX Air’s Champagne Parlor, New York, NY Apéro, Washington, DC Be Bubbly, Napa Valley, CA Brennan’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA Bubble Bath, Boston, MA Ça Va, Kansas City, MO Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar, Sacramento, CA POP Alleigh, Atlanta, GA Pops for Champagne, Chicago, IL



Ça Va also made the list in 2022. The Top 10 list is released annually ahead of Global Champagne Day, which is Oct. 27, 2023.