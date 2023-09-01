KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Subway is going to new heights as it tries to deliver an unforgettable lunch experience.

The sandwich chain plans to take people 1,000 feet in the air in its “Subway in the Sky’” blimp to sample the company’s four new Deli Hero sandwiches. The options include the Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast.

So, why serve lunch in a blimp? Subway says it’s proof that it is trying to elevate its sandwiches.

The Subway blimp is only stopping in Orlando, Miami, and Kansas City, Missouri, according to the company.

Reserve a Seat

Anyone hoping to grab a seat on the Subway Blimp will need to act quickly.

Each ride will accommodate six people. Only 40 people will be allowed to ride the blimp each day when it is in Kansas City Sept. 5-7.

Seats are incredibly limited. Online registration for the Kansas City flights opens Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET). Reservations will be accepted until seats are filled.

Reservations for flights in Orlando open on Sept. 16, and registration for Miami opens Sept. 21.