KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Amid back-to-school costs and soaring A/C bills, there is a little good news for millions of workers.

September 2023 is a three-check month for many people who are normally paid biweekly. It normally happens once or twice a year in months that happen to have five Fridays.

It it easy to determine whether or not you’re one of the people who can expect a third check next month. It applies to workers who are paid biweekly on Fridays, and received their first check on Jan. 6, 2023.

Alliant Credit Union points out that workers who didn’t get their first check of the year until Jan. 13, will have a three-paycheck month in December instead of September.

Plan Ahead for 2024

The same financial phenomenon happens every year to people who are paid biweekly.

In 2024, if your first check of the year is Friday, Jan. 5, your three paycheck months will fall in March and August.

If you don’t get your first paycheck of 2024 until Jan. 12, your three check months will be May and November.

Extra Checks for People who aren’t Paid on Fridays

Workers who get paid biweekly, but not on Friday, also see three check months.

ALSO READ: Survey says Clay County voters oppose sales tax for new Royals stadium

To determine when those months fall throughout the year, look at a current calendar. Mark the day of the year when you were paid. Then mark every two weeks. You will eventually be able to see which months throughout the year will equal three checks.