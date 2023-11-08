KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shoppers in one area of the metro will see more of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, thanks to a new store opening.

BOSS, the Hugo Boss Brand Outlet, announced it will open a store at the Legends Outlets at Village West in Kansas City, Kan. The company said it will be the only location in the region, and one of just a handful across the country.

BOSS said the store will offer suits, casual and athleisure options.

Chiefs fans may have noticed Mahomes wearing Hugo Boss on gameday. It turns out it’s because the NFL star inked a contract with the designer label. Mahomes is a face of the brand for its Fall/Winter 2023 Campaign. Ads show Mahomes wearing Hugo Boss. It also features highlights of his life growing up as a young athlete.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team

Mahomes even shows off his Boss Behavior in another version of a Hugo Boss commercial.

The new location is expected to open on Dec. 4, just in time for holiday shopping.