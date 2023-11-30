Assisted Transportation is looking for SAFE DRIVERS who want to make a BIG DIFFERENCE in their community. You will transport general education and students with special needs to and from school throughout the day.

Assisted offers competitive pay, flexible schedule, a great working environment, and you’ll spend your day knowing you are giving back to kids in your area.

Drivers are eligible for up to a $2 increase after the first year of employment.

Hiring for Assisted Transportation in North Kansas City, Olathe and Shawnee Mission School Districts.

Hiring for All Point Transportation in the Blue Valley School District.