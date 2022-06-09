(Aspen Products Logo)

Aspen Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of private label paper plates, cups, bowls and lunch bags for retail and distribution markets.

At Aspen, we treat our employees like family, offering great opportunities to succeed with competitive wages. Aspen Products is always in search of top talent in all areas.

Now Hiring in Kansas City, MO!

Production Foreman Trainee:

Aspen Products Inc., a leader in the paper converting industry, is looking to fill the position of Production Foreman Trainee. We are looking for motivated and reliable employees with excellent communication skills. All candidates should have a strong desire to learn and be prepared to work in a team orientated environment. Previous Operator/Foreman/Supervisory experience is preferred but can be negotiable. Aspen Products, Inc. is a 24-hour 5 day per week manufacturing operation with various types of production equipment and systems. Applicants must be prepared for a fast-paced environment where machine uptime is extremely important. This position’s salary range will be dependent upon experience. We are looking for goal driven candidates with the desire to be part of our team.

Perks: Paid Holidays and health benefits available after 90 days - One-week paid vacation and 401K after 1 year. - Weekend overtime available - Paid Lunch Break - Competitive entry level wages - Promotion from within.

Job Description:

The Production Foreman is responsible for ensuring all machines run properly and according to schedule.

He or she acts as the communicator between machine operators and the shift supervisor and oversees the production floor when the supervisor is unavailable.

Maintains and monitors the plate machines while making approved repairs/adjustments, checking for loose or missing parts, etc.

Performs daily safety and compliance checks on machines

Responsible to participate in the training of all machine operators

Duties and Basic Requirements:

Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Following, enforcing, and training on ALL safety features and rules regarding the Peerless Plate Press machines and accessory equipment

Ensures that each machine is producing a quality product and troubleshoots issues when needed

Maintains a safe and clean work area - Performs small, approved repairs when necessary and reports advanced issues to the supervisor

Fills in as a machine operator, bailer operator, forklift operator, packer, or boxer when needed

Must be able to climb up/down ladders, move/load large rolls of paper, and lift/carry a minimum of 50lbs independently and regularly throughout the shift.

Must wear hard-soled leather work boots that cover the entire foot and ankle

Provides own tools for personal use- see current required tool list

Performs other duties as assigned

Paper Cup Machine Adjuster :

Aspen Products Inc., a leader in the paper converting industry, is looking to fill the position of Paper Cup Machine Adjuster. We are looking for motivated and reliable employees with excellent communication skills. All candidates should have a strong desire to learn and be prepared to work in a team orientated environment. Previous Machine Mechanics experience is not required but preferred! Aspen Products, Inc. is a 24-hour 5 day per week manufacturing operation with various types of production equipment and systems. Applicants must be prepared for a fast-paced environment where machine uptime is extremely important. This position’s pay will be dependent upon experience. We are looking for goal driven candidates with the desire to be part of our team.

Perks: Paid Holidays and health benefits available after 90 days - One-week paid vacation and 401K after 1 year. - Weekend overtime available - Paid Lunch Break - Competitive entry level wages - Promotion from within.

Job Description:

Operates the Paper Cup machines in a safe and efficient manner

Loads and unloads the appropriate paper for each job

Maintains and monitors the Paper Cup machines while making approved repairs/adjustments, checking for loose or missing parts, etc.

Performs daily safety and compliance checks on machines - Promptly reports all issues to the foreman

Duties and basic Requirements:

Knows all safety features of the Paper Cup machine and operates it in a safe manner

Ensures that the machine is always producing a quality product

Identifies, troubleshoots, and corrects issues when the machine is NOT producing a quality product

Operates machine efficiently in accordance with training and applicable company policies while working diligently to meet customer demands/requirements

Maintains a clean work area free of debris and slip hazards

Wears hard-soled leather work boots that cover the entire foot and ankle

Performs other duties as assigned

Understands role in LOTO

Responsible for Food Safety, HACCP, GMP’s, and Food Defense protocol and shall be competent and have appropriate education, training, skills, and experience. Along with Quality Workmanship, producing quality

To see all our available positions and apply, go to: https://aspenpro.com/#careers

Click here to learn more about Aspen Products, Inc.:

https://www.aspenpro.com/index.php#about