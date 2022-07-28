Join a team that cares.

Our growing company is always looking for ethical, hardworking, self-starters to join the team and start a meaningful career.

We pride ourselves on providing a caring environment with opportunities for advancement and professional development.

Arrowhead Containers, Inc. is NOW HIRING

for the following positions in Kansas City, MO:

Production Workers

Forklift Drivers

Truck Drivers

Maintenance Technicians

Machine Operators

Why should you consider a career with Arrowhead Containers?

$18+ per hour after a 60 day introductory period.

Group health after a 60 day introductory period. Dental and vision available after 90 days.

401k (50% match up to 3%) after first year.

Employee Stock Ownership Program after first year.

Quarterly and yearly bonuses based on company performance.

… and so much more!

To Apply, Visit: