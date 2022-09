Aramark is NOW HIRING at our Aspiria/T-Mobile Campus (former Sprint Campus)!

Seeking team members for the following positions:

Cook

Barista

Catering Runner

Front Desk Clerk

Staging Tech

AV Support Tech

Coffee Stocker

Join us for our Job Fair on Friday, September 23rd from 2pm-5pm,

6360 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, KS.

To learn more about our upcoming Job Fair, scan the QR code below:

To apply online, visit:

careers.aramark.com

To learn more about why YOU should consider a career with Aramark, visit:

Aramark Careers - Why Us