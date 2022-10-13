Skip to content
Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck
News
Weather
Sports
KCTV5 Investigates
Meet the Team
Submit Photo
What's On
Watch Live
Home
News
Crime
National
Elections
Entertainment
Stuff the Truck
World Cup to KC
Top 5
Friday Night Flights
Found It On 5
Coronavirus
Education
Weather
Radar
Map Room
Dog Walking Forecast
Kindergarten Takeover
10-Day Forecast
Weather Cams
Alerts
Closings
KCTV5 Investigates
Roger Golubski
Wrongful Convictions
Medical
Consumer
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
Hy-Vee Team of the Week
Hy-Vee Game of the Week
Kansas City Current
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Missouri Tigers
Sports Betting
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe
Shelter Pet of the Day
Living KC
Celebrate Kindness
Now Playing
Now Playing
Submit Photo
Traffic
It's Your Health
Your Money
Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
KCTV5 Cares
Watch Live
Jobs
BBB Consumer Tips
Senior Spotlight
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
NextGen TV
Download our Apps
Programming Schedule
Careers
Closed Captioning
Latest Newscasts
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
PowerNation