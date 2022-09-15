America’s Auto Auction is NOW HIRING for full and part time positions at their location in the Northland: 11101 North Congress Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153.

Seeking team members for the following depts/positions:

Lot Operations

Reconditioning

Condition Report Writers

Customer Experience

Why should YOU consider a career with America’s Auto Auction?

Competitive Compensation

PTO/Sick Time Off

401k

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Advancement opportunities

Flexibility with full and part-time positions available

….and more!

APPLY TODAY!

In person at: 11101 North Congress Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153

Or by sending your resume to: katie.amberson@americasautoauction.com

To learn more about our company and available positions, call: 816-502-3318

About America’s Auto Auction

America’s Auto Auction offers a full spectrum of Dealers Services necessary to successfully complete the remarketing needs for both Buyers and Sellers. Here we understand the value of a customer, and know that every dealership is different with different needs.

When you join AAA Kansas City’s team, not only do you become an employee, you become part of our family.

Our unique management style provides many benefits to our employees, we provide a secure, challenging and enthusiastic work environment that attracts and retains top-quality employees.

Our organizational culture is values-based; we recognize that employees spend a significant amount of their lives at work and we are committed to providing a positive, enthusiastic work environment.

Dealer Services include:

Specializing in Selling New Car Trade-Ins, Aged Inventory, Lease, Bank Vehicles, Boats, RV’s etc.

Experienced, professional auctioneers, ring-men and staff.

Local pickup and 24 hours secured drop-off service.

Floor Plans - we accept several different plans throughout our different auctions.

Vehicle transportation.

Buyer transportation from local airports.

Full detail service available.

Auction insured guaranteed funds to the seller.

Dedicated to excellent customer service.

To learn more, visit:

americasautoauction.com