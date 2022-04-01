(Altium Packaging)

Who We Are

We’re the people behind the packaging North America relies on every day. From the beverages that fill our fridges to the environmentally-friendly cleaners under our sinks, we collaborate with our customers to design containers that reflect our commitment to innovation, sustainability and taking their brand to the next level.

Altium Packaging is where entrepreneurs come to work, and we model our Guiding Principles at every turn: integrity, humility, a strong work ethic, and treating others with respect. Every day we are encouraged to grow, learn, and make an impact while keeping our plants safe and our attitudes humble.

Imagine working with people who take pride in everything they do and carrying on a tradition of innovation that’s led to hundreds of packaging patents. We are a growing company, poised for lasting success. Join our team!

ALTIUM PACKAGING IS NOW HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS IN LENEXA, KS:

· Machine Operator ($23.00/Hour)

· Injection Mold Technician ($26.22/Hour)

· Industrial Maintenance Technician ($30.00/Hour)

** Shift premiums apply to off shifts (2nd shift:+$1.50, 3rd shift:+$0.75)**

Join our team at Altium Packaging and take advantage of:

ü $500 sign on bonus (paid after 30 days)

ü $1,000 retention bonus (paid $250 every 90 days for the first year of employment)

ü Benefits start the 1st of the month after 60 days of employment (medical, vision, dental)

ü 401(k) after 90 days of employment – employer matches 50% up to 5% of employee’s salary

ü 1 week vacation after 90 days

