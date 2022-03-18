(Alphabroder)

Company Overview:

Without knowing it, millions of people wear apparel and accessories distributed by alphabroder. Consumers may not recognize the company’s name, but clothiers and promotional agencies certainly do. Whether the item is a company golf shirt, a T-shirt from a rock concert or a souvenir shirt from a vacation destination, chances are it has passed through one of our many Distribution Centers across North America. alphabroder supplies imprintable apparel and accessories to screenprinters, embroiderers, promotional products distributors, athletic dealers and other businesses. alphabroder is the union of six apparel suppliers: Alpha Shirt, Ash City, Bodek and Rhodes, Broder Bros., NES Clothing and Imprints Wholesale, combining decades of experience in the promotional apparel industry. In 2017, alphabroder® and Prime Line® merged to create the industry’s first true ‘One-Stop-Shop’ for promotional products - raising the bar on convenience, service and solutions. And expanding alphabroder’s product and service offering to include hard goods. Founded in 1980, Prime Line® became an industry leader through the introduction of innovative products and services. The company now offers more than 1700 products across 15 categories. It features exclusive brands such as MopToppers™, Leeman New York, Rubik’s® and BUILT® as well as numerous product collections. In 2016, Prime Line acquired Jetline, which was rebranded as Prime Line’s value line creating the most comprehensive assortment of products that can be shipped within 24 hours. In addition, Source Abroad by Prime Line is the company’s custom and overseas sourcing division offering fully custom products as well as fast turn import items. To learn more please visit primeline.com

