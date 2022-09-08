Newly Increased

Competitive Wages

WHERE IT’S AT FOR A FUN PLACE TO WORK!

Do you love people? Are you naturally upbeat? Do the people in your life describe you as friendly? If so, we want you on our team.

We’re looking for dependable people over 21 who are looking for more than the average job and enjoy the action only 7th Street Casino can offer. We offer full- and part-time positions with shifts that provide the flexibility found at a 24-hour gaming destination.

Now hiring: Cashiers, Cooks, Housekeeping (EVS), Bartenders, Wait Staff, Player’s Club Reps and IT Techs.

BENEFITS

We realize that healthy and happy employees are the most important aspect of 7th Street Casino. Full-time employees enjoy free benefits:

Medical

Vision

Dental

Twice your salary in life insurance

Long-term disability

Additional benefits include:

Career growth and advancement opportunities

Competitive pay

Free employee parking

Shuttle service

Meal discounts

Conveniently located along metro bus routes.

OPEN POSITIONS

Apply on-line at https://7th-streetcasino.com/careers/

or call 913-912-7405