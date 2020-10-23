Click here for updates on this story
Green Bay, WI (WDJT) -- Green Bay Packers players have a new game plan for connecting with fans in the community during the pandemic. They're turning into robots.
Players usually make around 800-900 appearances each year, but with the Coronavirus pandemic, Packers officials had to think outside the box which led them to something pretty unique.
A screen is hooked up to a device on wheels allowing the players to interact with people virtually. They also sport the players' jersey!
The robots are from a company in New York. They connect to WiFi and allow the player at home to use their phone or laptop to control it and communicate with fans.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.