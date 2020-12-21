Click here for updates on this story
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Twin Cities family is hoping you can help, after some priceless memories vanished from their home.
Mary Karlsson’s father recently passed away, so she had his T-shirts made into five quilts.
A delivery company dropped the quilts off at Karlsson’s house in St. Paul, but the boxes disappeared before she had a chance to get them.
Karlsson’s father, a retired teacher, was known for wearing the silly shirts, and the quilts were meant to be keepsakes for his grandchildren.
“Really we need a Christmas miracle story here,” Karlsson said. “If you’ve lost anyone you would understand how special these quilts would be to return to this family.”
The family is offering a $100 reward for each quilt, no questions asked. They were in two different boxes, and each have navy-blue flannel on the back.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.