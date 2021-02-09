OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --
Overland Park Police are looking for Chivon Ash-Vieu after her mother called them Monday night around 11:00 p.m.
Ash-Vieu was last known to be near 103rd and Metcalf Ave. around 10:00 p.m.
She is a 32-year-old white female who 5-foot-6, 180 pounds.
Police say Ash-Vieu is a special needs adult and has health issues that would make dealing with extreme temperatures difficult.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Dept. at 913-895-6300.
