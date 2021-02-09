OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --
For years Zu Adams and her husband, Craig, enjoyed success buying items in bulk from Amazon, Target and others.
Their business sells those items at inexpensive rates, passing the savings on to their customers.
Through relationships they’ve built with organizations that serve the metro’s homeless population, the couple recently put an idea into action.
“What we noticed is there are plenty of opportunities for the homeless in our region to find a place for a warm meal, but not as many places to find the other essentials like blankets, tents and other items,” said Zu Adams.
The Adams’ are in the process of forming The Underground Depot.
“We thought, what if we could start a nonprofit that works like a warehouse for organizations that serve the homeless,” Zu Adams said. “That’s how the Underground Depot was born.”
Dallas Bauer, who leads the group A Gathering of Friends, which works to serve homeless people in the Greater Kansas City region, says the nonprofit will make an immediate impact.
“If you’re homeless, you know where the food pantries are, but you might have a harder time finding the essentials you need to keep warm, keep safe, keep healthy,” said Bauer. “There really isn’t anything like this and the impact will be felt across the area.”
Zu and Craig are working through the necessary paperwork to reach nonprofit distinction and begin operating the Depot.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe is working to raise money to help get the operation off the ground.
