Click here for updates on this story
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) -- An Over-the-Rhine restaurant and bar is offering adult happy meals to go, complete with alcohol and candy.
Dunlap Cafe is offering a carry-out box just for adults. It includes an entree with a side of fries, along with boozy drinks, Twizzlers and a koozie.
Entree options include cheeseburgers, chicken tenders or a fried chicken sandwich.
There are several alcohol options to go along with your entree and fries, the restaurant says. Box options include:
Working Class Box: Comes with a pop, cause you’re on the clock, but like fun ($6). Super Basic Box: Comes with your choice of Naturdays, Hamms, PBR, Hudy Delight, Little Kings or Miller High Life ($7) Basic Basic Box: Comes with your choice of: Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Modelo or Mich Ultra ($8) Soccer Mom Seltzer Box: Comes with your choice of: White Claw or Truly, add a shot of Tito’s for $3 ($8) Basic Craft Box: Comes with your choice of: Rhinegeist Truth, Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest, Rhinegeist Zango, Taft’s Gavel Banger, Braxton Tropic Flare, Narragansett Lager, 50W Doom Pedal, Downeast Cider ($9) Extra Crafty Box: Comes with your choice of: KY Bourbon Barrel, Founder’s Breakfast Stout, 50W Punch You in the EyePA or Krombacher Pilsner ($10) Pouch of Fun: Comes with a cocktail ($12)
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.