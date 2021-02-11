Over a dozen vehicles involved in fatal, fiery crash

Click here for updates on this story
Cobb County, Georgia (WGCL) -- A fatal accident involving over a dozen vehicles caused all lanes of Interstate 75 to shutdown in Cobb County Thursday.
The major accident happened near Big Shanty Road on I-75 northbound.
The northbound lanes of I-75 will be shut down for at least 6 hours, police reported.
Authorities have not yet released the number of injuries in this incident.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates as more details become available.
