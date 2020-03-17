FOXBORO, Mass. (AP/KCTV) — Tom Brady says on Twitter 'my football journey will take place elsewhere.'
Free agent quarterback Tom Brady announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he is not going to return to the Patriots for the 2020 season.
Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and has spent his entire career with the team.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
