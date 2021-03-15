Nominations for 93rd Academy Awards are set to be announced Monday morning.
Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will reveal the nominees via live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences social media accounts.
This year's ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and is set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.
Check back here for the nominations as they are announced.
