(CNN) — Se espera que la oficina del fiscal de distrito de Manhattan acuse a la compañía homónima del expresidente Donald Trump y a su director financiero, Allen Weisselberg, este jueves. La acusación será por delitos fiscales en relación con una variedad de beneficios y beneficios otorgados a los empleados, informó The Wall Street Journal.
Aunque Trump enfrentó múltiples investigaciones de fiscales federales y estatales durante su administración, la acusación del fiscal de distrito sería la primera en acusar a su empresa, la Organización Trump, de presunta conducta criminal.
No se espera que el propio Trump sea acusado, dijo su abogado.
