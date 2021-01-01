Click here for updates on this story
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV ) -- The end of 2020 marked the end of Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts’ career in law enforcement.
Roberts completed his final shift as sheriff on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office released a video of Roberts signing off duty for the last time. He was sheriff for Clackamas County for 16 years.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Roberts shared a reflection of his career, which he began as a reserve deputy in 1979. After completing college, he was signed on as a patrol deputy in 1983.
“I want to take a moment to thank the community I've served. We've accomplished so much together,” Roberts wrote. “I've never served at another agency, and I've never looked back. My career has been exciting, challenging, fulfilling, and, yes, occasionally heartbreaking.”
Angie Brandenburg is Roberts’ successor as the next sheriff for Clackamas County.
