(CNN) -- Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are getting ready to debut their multi-part documentary series this month.

Monday Apple TV+ announced its series-- "The Me You Can't See"-- will premiere on May 21st.

The Duke of Sussex and Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers on the project.

The two will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being on the series.

They will also open up about their struggles with mental health.

Celebrities and public figures are slated to make an appearance on "The Me You Can't See," including singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and San Antonio Spurs player Demar Derozan.

