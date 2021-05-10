(CNN) -- Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are getting ready to debut their multi-part documentary series this month.
Monday Apple TV+ announced its series-- "The Me You Can't See"-- will premiere on May 21st.
The Duke of Sussex and Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers on the project.
The two will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being on the series.
They will also open up about their struggles with mental health.
Celebrities and public figures are slated to make an appearance on "The Me You Can't See," including singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and San Antonio Spurs player Demar Derozan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.