NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Operation Safe will be hosting first-dose Moderna vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday at North Kansas City Hospital.
About 1,900 reschedule notices have been sent to individuals whose appointments were postponed due to severe winter weather.
Operation Safe says it anticipates vaccinating around 6,000 people during this week’s two-day clinic.
To date, Operation Safe has vaccinated 7,232 individuals.
They say they hope to continue vaccination clinics next week, based on vaccine supply from the State of Missouri.
