KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
A person is in custody after a standoff near 2400 Chestnut Ave.
Just before 9:30 Thursday night, officers say they saw a car matching the description of one in an armed robbery near E 35th St. and Prospect Ave.
They say they tried to stop the vehicle but the driver didn't stop.
The driver ended up crashing, they ran on foot and into a house.
That's when the standoff began.
It lasted for just over two hours but police eventually got the person of interest in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.